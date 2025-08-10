Crowds pack ICONSIAM for world’s largest POP MART store opening

The opening day of the world’s largest POP MART Global Landmark Store on the 7th floor of ICONSIAM (August 10, 2025) drew large crowds of Thai art toy collectors and international tourists eager to get their hands on exclusive Landmark Limited items available only at this location, as well as Thailand Limited products sold exclusively at POP MART stores in Thailand.

The POP MART Global Landmark Store opened on August 8, 2025, for visitors who had booked in advance, with exclusive access available on 8–9 August.

From 10 August onwards, the store has been open to the general public.

Enthusiasts began queuing from early morning for the highly anticipated launch.

Designed as a “Window to the Fantasy”, the 760-square-metre store offers visitors from around the globe a unique journey into the POP MART universe, blending Thai art and culture, modern design, and whimsical fantasy into a seamless experience.