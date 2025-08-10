Crowds pack ICONSIAM for world’s largest POP MART store opening

The opening day of the world’s largest POP MART Global Landmark Store on the 7th floor of ICONSIAM (August 10, 2025) drew large crowds of Thai art toy collectors and international tourists eager to get their hands on exclusive Landmark Limited items available only at this location, as well as Thailand Limited products sold exclusively at POP MART stores in Thailand.
The POP MART Global Landmark Store opened on August 8, 2025, for visitors who had booked in advance, with exclusive access available on 8–9 August.
From 10 August onwards, the store has been open to the general public.
Enthusiasts began queuing from early morning for the highly anticipated launch.
Designed as a “Window to the Fantasy”, the 760-square-metre store offers visitors from around the globe a unique journey into the POP MART universe, blending Thai art and culture, modern design, and whimsical fantasy into a seamless experience.
It is the first Global Landmark Store to feature an interior design concept inspired by three distinctive aspects of Thai heritage , Water Culture, Traditional Thai Architecture, and Inclusiveness, under the theme “Light up Passion and Bring Joy”.
The space is characterised by flowing curves and circles, creating a sense of free movement, openness, and harmony through a play of light, shadow, and reflective surfaces.
Drawing inspiration from the Chao Phraya River, the design reflects its gentle yet powerful presence, as well as the charm and diversity of Thai culture. The project was developed by the same design team behind POP MART’s flagship store in Shanghai.
Molly, Thailand Landmark Store Limited Big Figure, standing over four metres tall, this striking sculpture greets visitors at the entrance. Inspired by the personal travel experiences in Thailand of Hong Kong artist Kenny Wong, creator of Molly, the figure features Molly in an elegant Chakkri Thai dress, adorned with an intricately crafted traditional headdress topped with a newly hatched bird, symbolising new beginnings and hope.
She is seated atop an elephant, an enduring symbol of Thailand, surrounded by other beloved POP MART characters, warmly welcoming fans from around the world.
Exclusive Collections, The store offers limited editions and unique character designs available only at this riverside location, enticing art toy collectors and tourists from across the globe to visit the POP MART Landmark Store by the Chao Phraya River.
POP MART Café (outside China), This is the brand’s first café outside China, featuring menus inspired by POP MART’s iconic characters (IP). Each dish and drink has been co-created by POP MART and Thailand’s renowned Greyhound Café, offering a playful, story-driven culinary experience.
VIP Zone for Special Occasions. This exclusive area is infused with the signature scent Cotton Berry, a sweet and delicate blend of cotton candy and wild berries inspired by Labubu Macaron. Designed to evoke childhood memories with a sparkling, whimsical feel, the fragrance aims to create a truly magical moment for everyone stepping into the VIP room.