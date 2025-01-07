Pop Mart expands in Thailand with new Pattaya store

Global art-toy leader Pop Mart is continuing its expansion in Thailand with the launch of a new store at Central Pattaya Shopping Centre.

The store, themed "By the Sea", marks a significant milestone for the company, which has experienced strong growth in the Thai market.

Pop Mart entered the Thai market in June 2023 with the establishment of Pop Mart (Thailand) Ltd. The company's initial performance has been impressive, with 2023 financial statements reporting total revenue of 306.19 million baht and net profit of 73.74 million baht.

After the successful launch of its flagship store at CentralWorld in September 2023, which saw significant customer interest, Pop Mart has rapidly expanded its presence in Thailand.



