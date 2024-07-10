Pop Mart expands Thailand footprint with new store in Bangkok

Setting a new single-day sales record for overseas stores, the art toy company, renowned for its blind box collectables, is taking Thailand by storm.

Having lined up at the newly opened Labubu-themed offline store overnight, Nok, a big fan of Pop Mart's popular furry doll, told Xinhua that products in Thailand are often sold out within seconds upon being stocked, with many fans even travelling to China to buy them.

"It's adorable. They have various series that are diverse and creatively designed. Their rotating selections of designer toys offer a constant supply of newness, which is a strong appeal to me," said the 33-year-old office worker.

Apart from the colourful, cute and quirky characters, the "Crybaby "series created by a Thai designer is also Nok's favourite. The figures are characterized by large, teary eyes and imaginative costumes.

"Its melancholic yet cute appearance resonates with my emotions. It's comforting and relatable," she said.

Pop Mart's collaboration with local artists has sparked promising reactions in the market. For instance, the Crybaby series not only made waves in the Thai market but is also popular in China, the United States and Europe.