Pop Mart plane makes debut flight to celebrate China-Thailand anniversary

MONDAY, JULY 07, 2025

A themed aircraft celebrating the 50th anniversary of Sino-Thai diplomatic relations made its debut flight from Beijing Daxing International Airport to Bangkok on Friday, according to China Eastern Air Holding Co.

The specially painted plane, jointly created by China Eastern Airlines and pop culture brand Pop Mart, is based on an Airbus A320 model and bears the registration number B32EP.

The aircraft exterior is adorned with Pop Mart creation Dimoo, dressed in exquisite traditional Thai attire, along with a Chinese lotus and Thailand's symbolic elephant. The aircraft's design vividly celebrates the profound friendship between China and Thailand on the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties.

The interior of the cabin is also decorated with Dimoo images and elements, offering passengers a unique experience in the air.

The launch of the themed aircraft is among China Eastern's latest attempts to maximise its role as a bridge for communication and cultural connection between China and Thailand.

