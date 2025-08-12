Heavy rains and strong waves forecast as monsoon trough persists over Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) on Tuesday warned of continued unsettled weather as the monsoon trough lies across upper northern Thailand and upper Laos into a low-pressure system over upper Vietnam. Meanwhile, a moderate southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand.

Heavy to very heavy rain is expected in parts of the country, with isolated heavy rainfall in the East. Residents in these areas are advised to be alert for flash floods and overflows, especially along waterways near foothills and in low-lying areas.

Moderate winds are forecast to generate waves up to 2 metres high in the upper Andaman Sea and upper Gulf, rising above 2 metres in areas experiencing thundershowers. In the lower Andaman Sea, waves are expected to reach 1–2 metres, also exceeding 2 metres in stormy conditions. Mariners in both the Andaman Sea and the Gulf should proceed with caution and avoid thundershowers.

In addition, Typhoon Podul, currently over the Pacific Ocean, is moving towards Taiwan and is expected to make landfall in eastern China between 13 and 14 August. The storm is not forecast to enter Thailand.