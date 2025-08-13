Thai-Cambodian border remains calm overnight; Thai army holds 11 positions, ready to respond to any incursion

Jirayu Huangsub, spokesman for the Prime Minister’s Office and member of the Ad Hoc Centre for the Thailand-Cambodia Border Situation, reported that from the evening of Tuesday, August 12, until 07:00 this morning (Wednesday, August 13), there were no clashes along the Thai-Cambodian border in the seven border provinces.

The Thai army continues to maintain strong defensive positions in 11 locations across these seven provinces and stands ready to respond immediately to any violation of Thai sovereignty. The Thai side remains committed to the agreements made during the recent General Border Committee (GBC) meeting, although serious breaches of the ceasefire and the Ottawa Convention by Cambodia have been observed, Jirayu said.