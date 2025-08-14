Small Modular Nuclear Reactors (SMR): The Future of energy Thailand

Amid the global push for clean energy, Small Modular Reactors (SMR) are emerging as a promising solution for Thailand. The latest development plan by the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) includes an SMR construction project with a total capacity of 600 MW, set to be part of the PDP2024 plan. The project aims to begin construction in 2032, with full commercial operation expected by 2035, and a lifespan of 60 years.

The plan divides the production capacity into two main areas: 300 MW in the Northeast and 300 MW in the South, spreading the energy sources and enhancing electricity security in the region.

With an investment of approximately 93 billion baht, the project is expected to generate about 780 billion baht in revenue from electricity sales over its lifetime (averaging 13 billion baht annually), while also offering opportunities for Thai businesses in the supply chain to earn a total of over 43 billion baht during the development phase.