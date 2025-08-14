iPhone and iPad users urged to update to iOS 18.6 to fix critical security flaw

The National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) has issued a warning to all iPhone and iPad users to urgently update their devices to iOS/iPadOS 18.6 due to the discovery of multiple severe security vulnerabilities. The most critical flaw, identified as CVE-2025-6558 in WebKit, is a zero-day vulnerability that has already been exploited in the wild.
Risks:
Recommendations:
This update is critical to prevent cyberattacks exploiting the known vulnerability. Users are urged to take immediate action to protect their data and devices.
To report a cyber threat, contact:
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 0-2114-3531 (24/7)
LINE: @thaicert