iPhone and iPad users urged to update to iOS 18.6 to fix critical security flaw

THURSDAY, AUGUST 14, 2025

NCSA urges iPhone and iPad users to update to iOS 18.6 immediately to fix a critical security vulnerability that can be exploited by opening websites.

The National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) has issued a warning to all iPhone and iPad users to urgently update their devices to iOS/iPadOS 18.6 due to the discovery of multiple severe security vulnerabilities. The most critical flaw, identified as CVE-2025-6558 in WebKit, is a zero-day vulnerability that has already been exploited in the wild.

Risks:

  • Attackers can create malicious websites or content that can compromise your device simply by visiting a page.
  • Personal data, including passwords, messages, photos, and files, could be accessed.
  • There is a potential risk of malware or spyware being installed without your knowledge.

Recommendations:

  • Go to Settings → General → Software Update.
  • Select "Download and Install" for iOS/iPadOS 18.6.
  • Update all apps to their latest versions.
  • Avoid opening websites or attachments from unreliable sources until the update is completed.

This update is critical to prevent cyberattacks exploiting the known vulnerability. Users are urged to take immediate action to protect their data and devices.

To report a cyber threat, contact:

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 0-2114-3531 (24/7)

LINE: @thaicert

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy