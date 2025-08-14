2nd Army Region Chief confirms border closure due to military presence

Boonsin made the comments during an interview regarding the upcoming Regional Border Committee (RBC) meeting, scheduled for the end of August. He confirmed that the secretariat meeting will be held, and further discussions will take place regarding the issues at hand. The talks will be held at the Thai border to ensure both sides' comfort.

He reaffirmed that Thai forces are still stationed in 11 areas and have not withdrawn, which is why the area is surrounded by barbed wire and heavily guarded.

Boonsin further emphasised that Ta Kwai Temple remains under Thai control but acknowledged that efforts are needed to bring it back, whether through international or domestic channels.