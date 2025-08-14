2nd Army Region Chief confirms border closure due to military presence

Boonsin made the comments during an interview regarding the upcoming Regional Border Committee (RBC) meeting, scheduled for the end of August. He confirmed that the secretariat meeting will be held, and further discussions will take place regarding the issues at hand. The talks will be held at the Thai border to ensure both sides' comfort.
He reaffirmed that Thai forces are still stationed in 11 areas and have not withdrawn, which is why the area is surrounded by barbed wire and heavily guarded.
Boonsin further emphasised that Ta Kwai Temple remains under Thai control but acknowledged that efforts are needed to bring it back, whether through international or domestic channels.
On the potential outcomes of the RBC meeting and whether a ceasefire could be formalized through the 13-step action plan, Boonsin noted that this depends on confirmation from Cambodia's military leaders.
In terms of landmine management, the Second Army Region Chief explained that surveillance has been intensified, including the use of drones and special equipment, as well as laying more barbed wire.
When asked whether landmines would be discussed at the RBC meeting, Boonsin confirmed that they would be, as they violate the Ottawa Convention on the use of landmines, which Cambodia is a signatory to.
He warned that if Cambodia does not acknowledge this, Thailand would lodge a protest and seek international support. He suggested the involvement of the United Nations (UN) and the Thailand Mine Action Centre (TMAC) in addressing the issue.
He added that it depends on Cambodia if it continues to deny responsibility for planting the mines, stating that he is prepared to clarify the issue.
Regarding Thailand's stance on self-defence, Boonsin reiterated that this was a government matter but emphasised that the Thai military would continue fulfilling its duties.
When asked whether the situation on the ground is still unreliable, Boonsin confirmed that forces have not been withdrawn and heavy weaponry remains in place. He acknowledged that the use of mine-clearing vehicles has proven beneficial, but some areas are inaccessible due to dense forests, necessitating alternative methods.
When asked if the government had signalled readiness to reopen the border, Boonsin responded, “We are not ready. If you ask us, we are not ready.” He jokingly added, “We’ll keep it closed until my retirement,” before laughing.