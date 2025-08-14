Thai Army detects drones along Cambodian border, Cambodian troops retreat after confrontation

Humanitarian Assistance

Damage assessments across four provinces have found that 256 households were affected, with:

185 households suffering minor damage

29 households with major damage

42 households facing severe damage (over 70% loss)

Efforts to repair and assist these affected households are underway, with support from central emergency funds, local budgets, disaster relief foundations, and agencies like the Thai Red Cross and the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation. Military units have been mobilised to expedite recovery.



Volunteer Spirit (Royal Initiative Projects)

His Majesty the King appointed Chamnarn Chuentha, Governor of Surin, to present royal gifts and care packages to four soldiers injured in recent border incidents at Virot Yothin Hospital.

In a show of royal volunteer spirit, Thai Volunteer engineering teams, along with 15 local volunteers from Chanuman subdistrict, are building a new home for Volunteer Ranger Prawit Ngamsaen. The house is being expanded with two additional rooms and a front porch to improve living conditions.

The 2nd Army Area urges the public to rely on official channels for updates, ensuring accurate and timely information. Official sources include the Royal Thai Army, the 2nd Army Area, and provincial public information offices.