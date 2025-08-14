Thai Army detects drones along Cambodian border, Cambodian troops retreat after confrontation

The 2nd Army Area on Thursday (August 14) reported a series of developments along the Thai–Cambodian border. Authorities detected a total of 94 unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) operating in the interior regions of Surin, Buriram, Ubon Ratchathani, Nakhon Ratchasima, and Roi Et provinces. Additionally, 25-30 drones were observed along the border areas, some of which entered Thai sovereign territory.
Cambodian soldiers were also seen attempting to breach concertina wire barriers near Thai operational bases. In accordance with the rules of engagement, Thai forces responded, causing the Cambodian troops to retreat from the area. No clashes were reported, and Thai forces remain on high alert, closely monitoring the situation in line with the recent General Border Committee (GBC) meeting agreements.
EOD teams have made progress in clearing the border areas, with 269 areas successfully cleared. However, 43 areas remain pending, and 9 areas are awaiting demolition. The public is urged to report any suspicious objects to local authorities immediately.
To combat misinformation and prevent panic, seven Civil Affairs teams from the Suranaree Task Force have been deployed across Buriram, Surin, Sisaket, and Ubon Ratchathani provinces. These teams are working to address fake news suggesting a “second clash,” particularly within displaced communities. The Army advises the public to rely on official government and military sources for accurate information.
Damage assessments across four provinces have found that 256 households were affected, with:
Efforts to repair and assist these affected households are underway, with support from central emergency funds, local budgets, disaster relief foundations, and agencies like the Thai Red Cross and the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation. Military units have been mobilised to expedite recovery.
His Majesty the King appointed Chamnarn Chuentha, Governor of Surin, to present royal gifts and care packages to four soldiers injured in recent border incidents at Virot Yothin Hospital.
In a show of royal volunteer spirit, Thai Volunteer engineering teams, along with 15 local volunteers from Chanuman subdistrict, are building a new home for Volunteer Ranger Prawit Ngamsaen. The house is being expanded with two additional rooms and a front porch to improve living conditions.
The 2nd Army Area urges the public to rely on official channels for updates, ensuring accurate and timely information. Official sources include the Royal Thai Army, the 2nd Army Area, and provincial public information offices.