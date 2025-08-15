Heavy rain and strong winds forecast across Thailand, seas rough in Andaman and Gulf

Thailand’s Meteorological Department reported on Friday that the monsoon trough is lying across the upper North into a low-pressure cell over upper Vietnam, while the southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf is strengthening.
Isolated heavy rain is likely across the country, with isolated very heavy rain forecast in the East and the South (west coast), the department said. Residents in these regions should be alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall and water accumulation that may cause flash floods and overflows, especially along waterways near foothills and lowlands.
Rather strong winds are expected to create waves in the upper Andaman Sea of 2-3 metres, rising above 3 metres in thundershowers. In the Gulf and the lower Andaman Sea, waves are forecast at around 2 metres, rising above 2 metres in thundershowers.
All ships in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf are advised to proceed with caution and avoid thundershowers. Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea are strongly advised to remain ashore until conditions improve.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun; minimum temperature 23-26 degrees Celsius, maximum 32-35°C.
Northeast: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bang Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen and Nakhon Ratchasima; minimum 23-25°C, maximum 32-34°C.
Central: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Nakhon Sawan, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi; minimum 25-26°C, maximum 34-36°C.
East: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rains in Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Chachoengsao, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat; minimum 23-27°C, maximum 31-35°C; waves about 2 metres high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat; minimum 23-25°C, maximum 33-35°C; waves 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rains in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket and Krabi; minimum 24-27°C, maximum 28-33°C; waves 2-3 metres high and above 3 metres high in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains; minimum 26-27°C, maximum 34-36°C.