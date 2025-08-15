Heavy rain and strong winds forecast across Thailand, seas rough in Andaman and Gulf

Thailand’s Meteorological Department reported on Friday that the monsoon trough is lying across the upper North into a low-pressure cell over upper Vietnam, while the southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf is strengthening.

Isolated heavy rain is likely across the country, with isolated very heavy rain forecast in the East and the South (west coast), the department said. Residents in these regions should be alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall and water accumulation that may cause flash floods and overflows, especially along waterways near foothills and lowlands.

Rather strong winds are expected to create waves in the upper Andaman Sea of 2-3 metres, rising above 3 metres in thundershowers. In the Gulf and the lower Andaman Sea, waves are forecast at around 2 metres, rising above 2 metres in thundershowers.

All ships in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf are advised to proceed with caution and avoid thundershowers. Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea are strongly advised to remain ashore until conditions improve.