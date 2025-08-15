RTAF keeps F-5 fighters on 24-hour standby for precision strikes

In a Facebook post, the RTAF wrote: “Eagle all day, all night – 24/7 readiness.”
The 211th Fighter Squadron, Wing 21, carried out training exercises to maintain operational readiness for air-to-ground missions, focusing on accuracy to maximise target destruction while avoiding harm to non-combatants.
The RTAF also conducted a review of aerial operations under international humanitarian law with all F-5TH pilots.
It reaffirmed its readiness to support air operations in defence of national sovereignty and the peace of the Thai people, in compliance with humanitarian law.