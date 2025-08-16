Police Bust Illegally Operating Chinese Nightclub in Bangkok

Thai police, in a coordinated operation with immigration and narcotics officers, have raided an illegally operating Chinese nightclub in the heart of Bangkok, uncovering drug use and leading to the arrest of the manager.
The raid took place in the early hours of 16 August 2025 at an entertainment venue on Soi Pracha Uthit 11, a popular spot among foreign tourists, particularly Chinese nationals.
More than 50 officers from the Huai Khwang Police Station, the Department of Special Operations, the Immigration Bureau, and the Office of the Narcotics Control Board were involved.
Officers found over 328 people—a mix of Thai and foreign customers and staff—in the club. The police ordered all activities to cease and conducted a full search.
While no illegal items were found in the main hall, drug tests revealed that several individuals had narcotics in their systems.
On a mezzanine floor with four VIP rooms, police found drugs, including four sachets of 'Happy Water' and substances like methamphetamine and ketamine.
Although no one claimed ownership of the items, officers collected DNA from everyone in the room to identify the owner.
According to Pol Col Prasopchok Iampinit, the raid was prompted by a tip-off about an unlicensed venue. The operation was part of a national policy to crack down on entertainment establishments suspected of being drug hubs.
Of the 328 people tested, six—all Chinese and Vietnamese nationals—tested positive for drugs. They were taken to Nopparat Rajathanee Hospital for a confirmatory test.
The manager of the venue was arrested for operating without a licence to run an entertainment business or sell alcohol. Police will propose a five-year closure of the club under a special order from the National Council for Peace and Order.