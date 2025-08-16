Police Bust Illegally Operating Chinese Nightclub in Bangkok

Thai police, in a coordinated operation with immigration and narcotics officers, have raided an illegally operating Chinese nightclub in the heart of Bangkok, uncovering drug use and leading to the arrest of the manager.

The raid took place in the early hours of 16 August 2025 at an entertainment venue on Soi Pracha Uthit 11, a popular spot among foreign tourists, particularly Chinese nationals.

More than 50 officers from the Huai Khwang Police Station, the Department of Special Operations, the Immigration Bureau, and the Office of the Narcotics Control Board were involved.

Officers found over 328 people—a mix of Thai and foreign customers and staff—in the club. The police ordered all activities to cease and conducted a full search.

While no illegal items were found in the main hall, drug tests revealed that several individuals had narcotics in their systems.