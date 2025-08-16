Armed assailants set fire to biomass power plant in Narathiwat, suspected link to separatist group

On the night of August 15, a group of armed assailants attacked the biomass power plant of Prize of Wood Green Energy Ltd, located in Ban Sala Uma, Waeng district, Narathiwat. According to local police, the attackers set fire to several vehicles, including a backhoe, a six-wheeled truck, and a tractor, causing damage to all three. Before fleeing, the assailants also planted explosives at three separate locations.

This morning, local officers from Narathiwat Provincial Police, along with volunteer defence officials, inspected the scene. However, due to limited visibility on the access road, which was lined with logs used for fuel in the power plant, the provincial police chief ordered the mission to be postponed until further notice for safety reasons.

Eyewitnesses reported that approximately 15 masked attackers, armed with guns, entered the plant from the rear. They took the security guard at gunpoint and bound his hands behind his back. The attackers then set fire to the vehicles at three different spots within the plant. Explosions were heard at three intervals.