Police vow crackdown on expressway street racing, probe 11-car crash with full charges

Pol Lt Gen Nitithorn Jintakanon, Commissioner of the Police Education Bureau and head of the working group on enhancing the image of traffic police, on Sunday (August 17) provided an update on the 11-vehicle collision that occurred on the outbound Si Rat–Udon Ratthaya Expressway in Ban Mai, Pak Kret district, Nonthaburi, at around 12.30am on August 16.

The accident left three people with minor injuries.

Traffic police and rescue teams from the Expressway Authority immediately inspected the scene and administered alcohol tests to all drivers involved. No alcohol use was detected.

Initial findings suggest that excessive speed and reckless driving were the likely causes of the chain-reaction crash.