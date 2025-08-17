Police vow crackdown on expressway street racing, probe 11-car crash with full charges

Pol Lt Gen Nitithorn Jintakanon, Commissioner of the Police Education Bureau and head of the working group on enhancing the image of traffic police, on Sunday (August 17) provided an update on the 11-vehicle collision that occurred on the outbound Si Rat–Udon Ratthaya Expressway in Ban Mai, Pak Kret district, Nonthaburi, at around 12.30am on August 16.
The accident left three people with minor injuries.
Traffic police and rescue teams from the Expressway Authority immediately inspected the scene and administered alcohol tests to all drivers involved. No alcohol use was detected.
Initial findings suggest that excessive speed and reckless driving were the likely causes of the chain-reaction crash.
Investigators are now gathering evidence from multiple sources, including CCTV footage on the expressway, eyewitness testimony, and forensic analysis.
The inquiry is being conducted jointly by the Metropolitan Police Division, Nonthaburi Provincial Police, and the Forensic Police Department. If it is determined that the drivers engaged in illegal street racing, strict charges will follow.
Otherwise, they will face charges of reckless driving endangering others, along with any other relevant offences.
Nitithorn added that Pol Gen Kraiboon Suadsong, Deputy National Police Chief and Director of the Traffic Management Centre, has ordered all units to strictly enforce traffic discipline and intensify crackdowns on illegal street racing, which poses serious risks to public safety.
Meanwhile, Pol Gen Prachuap Wongsuk, Deputy National Police Chief overseeing crime suppression, has tasked Pol Lt Gen Samran Nualma, Assistant National Police Chief and head of the anti-street racing task force, to direct all relevant police units to thoroughly examine the evidence to ensure fair, complete, and transparent legal proceedings.
The law prescribes the following punishments for street racing on public roads:
In addition, Section 33 of the Criminal Code empowers the court to confiscate property used in committing an offence.
This means that any cars used for racing or other illegal activity may be seized. Police will recommend that prosecutors file a petition with the court for immediate forfeiture of the vehicles.
The public is encouraged to report any evidence of illegal street racing or related accidents 24 hours a day via hotline numbers: 191 or 1599 nationwide; in Bangkok, call 1197 (Traffic Police Division); and on highways, call 1193 (Highway Police Division).