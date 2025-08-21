Royal Thai Navy Receives Domestically Produced 155mm Howitzers

The Royal Thai Navy officially took delivery of new 155mm Self-Propelled Wheeled Howitzers (ATMG) during a ceremony at the Royal Thai Marine Corps Command in Sattahip, Chonburi, on 21 August 2025.
The event was presided over by Admiral Nuttapol Diewvanich, Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Fleet, who represented the Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Navy.
The procurement of the ATMG system is a key part of the Royal Thai Navy Commander-in-Chief's policy on research and development, which aims to enhance self-reliance in military equipment and reduce reliance on foreign imports.
The project is a significant step towards developing a domestic defence industry, not only to support the Navy's main combat forces but also for potential commercial and industrial applications.
The new artillery will significantly boost the Navy's capability to protect and maintain national sovereignty on land.
The procurement was part of a three-year budget commitment from the fiscal years 2023 to 2025, with a total budget of 929,486,100 baht.
The Weapons Production Centre of the Defence Industry and Military Energy Centre was tasked with handling the procurement and budget disbursement on behalf of the Royal Thai Navy.
The 155mm ATMG system consists of six howitzers for a single company, an automatic fire control system, a weather radar, spare parts, and other related equipment.
The system was produced in Thailand as a collaboration between the Weapons Production Centre and Israel's Elbit Systems.
The ATMOS system was integrated into a Tatra 6x6 truck from the Czech Republic. The howitzers have a firing range of over 40 kilometres and a firing rate of six rounds per minute.
The project's successful completion, including all contractual testing and personnel training, marks a significant milestone for national security and reflects Thailand's growing self-reliance in armaments.
During the handover ceremony, Lt Gen Prachakkra Wilainetr, a special advisor to the Office of the Permanent Secretary for Defence, presented documents and a memento to Admiral Nutapol Diaowanich.
Admiral Nuttapol then handed over the system to Rear Admiral Tawee Wongwan, Deputy Commander of the Royal Thai Marine Corps, for immediate service.