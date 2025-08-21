Royal Thai Navy Receives Domestically Produced 155mm Howitzers

The Royal Thai Navy officially took delivery of new 155mm Self-Propelled Wheeled Howitzers (ATMG) during a ceremony at the Royal Thai Marine Corps Command in Sattahip, Chonburi, on 21 August 2025.

The event was presided over by Admiral Nuttapol Diewvanich, Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Fleet, who represented the Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Navy.

The procurement of the ATMG system is a key part of the Royal Thai Navy Commander-in-Chief's policy on research and development, which aims to enhance self-reliance in military equipment and reduce reliance on foreign imports.

The project is a significant step towards developing a domestic defence industry, not only to support the Navy's main combat forces but also for potential commercial and industrial applications.

The new artillery will significantly boost the Navy's capability to protect and maintain national sovereignty on land.

The procurement was part of a three-year budget commitment from the fiscal years 2023 to 2025, with a total budget of 929,486,100 baht.

The Weapons Production Centre of the Defence Industry and Military Energy Centre was tasked with handling the procurement and budget disbursement on behalf of the Royal Thai Navy.