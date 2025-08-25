Registration opens today for 20-baht flat fare trains

The government’s urgent policy to cap fares on all electric train lines at a maximum of 20 baht per journey will be rolled out in October. Ahead of this, the Transport Ministry announced that registration will open at 12.01am on Monday through the Thang Rath application.
There is no limit on the number of registrations, and no closing date. Passengers can register at any time.
To receive the flat-fare benefit, passengers must:
Passengers who fail to meet these conditions will be charged the standard fare.
The 20-baht flat fare policy will come into effect on October 1 and apply to 13 routes covering a total of 286.84 kilometres, including:
The Transport Ministry estimates that in fiscal 2026, the scheme will generate total benefits worth 10.04 billion baht:
The policy is expected to ease household expenses and reduce road traffic by encouraging more Bangkok residents to switch to public transport.
Currently, daily ridership across all lines is around 1.7 million trips. The ministry projects an increase of over 20% once the scheme begins.
For more information, contact the Government Contact Centre (GCC) hotline at 1111 or Line official account: @gcc1111.