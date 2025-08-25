Man Arrested After Staging Four Car Accidents to Claim Fraudulent Insurance Payouts

A Thai man has been arrested on charges of insurance fraud after allegedly masterminding a scam in which four cars were deliberately driven into canals within a single month to claim fraudulent payouts.

On Monday, 25 August 2025, officers from the Economic Crime Suppression Division (ECD) apprehended Anucha, 26, under an arrest warrant for "attempted fraud and fraudulently claiming insurance benefits."

He was arrested at his home in the Ban Pong district of Ratchaburi province.

The investigation began in May 2024 after an insurance company alerted police to a suspicious claim.

Anucha, a policyholder, had reported a car accident where his vehicle had ended up in a canal in Nakhon Pathom. The insurer noted irregularities and halted the payout, subsequently filing a complaint.

Detectives discovered that Anucha had acquired four cars through separate lease-purchase agreements in a short period and insured them with different companies.

Within just three months, from September to November 2023, all four vehicles were involved in strikingly similar incidents where drivers lost control and plunged the cars into water.

