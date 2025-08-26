School closed as Thai-Cambodian border tension rises

A border school in Thailand's Sa Kaeo province has temporarily shut its doors, citing safety concerns following an incursion by Cambodians who dismantled a barbed wire fence.

Ban Nong Chan School in Khok Sung district announced the two-day closure on Tuesday, stating that the decision was made for the safety of its students, teachers, and staff.

A statement signed by the school's director, Worawut Thawornsap, said the situation along the border in the Ban Nong Chan area was "unstable" and had the potential to "escalate."

The closure, which will run until Thursday, was deemed a "special suspension of classes." The school has urged parents to ensure their children's safety and to monitor updates closely through the school's official Facebook page and classroom Line groups.

The incident follows reports of Cambodians crossing the border to remove a barbed wire fence, prompting the school to take precautionary measures.



