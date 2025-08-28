Sukhothai hit by severe floods as Yom River bursts banks, four communities affected

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) and Sukhothai provincial authorities have been monitoring rainfall in the area. The department reported that the Yom River overflowed its banks at the Pattana Phak Nua Bridge 6 in Khlong Tan, Si Samrong district, around 4:00 am on August 28. This has caused flooding in riverside communities and low-lying areas, particularly in Khlong Tan and Wat Ko subdistricts.

DDPM, together with mobile network providers AIS, True, and NT, have issued Cell Broadcast flood warnings for Si Samrong district. Residents are urged to elevate belongings, move vehicles to safety, assist vulnerable groups such as the elderly and bedridden patients, and closely follow official updates.

Assistance and emergency reporting are available 24 hours via Line at @1784DDPM or by calling the DDPM safety hotline at 1784.