First phase of 10km border fence construction approved at Aranyaprathet

Gen Manas Chandee, Chief of Staff of the RTARF, along with his team, visited the area to survey the border line from markers 48 to 51, covering the terrain from Ban Pa Rai to Ban Tha Kham in Aranyaprathet, Sa Kaeo province, on Thursday.
The purpose of the survey was to plan for the creation of the permanent border fence between Thailand and Cambodia. The initial agreement between both countries, regarding the area at markers 50 and 51, is to construct a permanent 10-kilometre fence.
For other disputed areas where border demarcation remains unresolved, a temporary fence will be built. This will involve creating a road alongside the border and installing a triple-layer barbed wire fence, along with CCTV cameras in accessible locations.
The initiative is expected to enhance troop mobility and patrol efficiency. Additionally, clearing the area will make it harder for illegal crossings, thus addressing issues such as call centre gangs and scammers.
Once approved by the National Security Council, work will begin immediately, with no financial hurdles anticipated. The border fence is expected to take shape by the end of this year.
Further consultations will be held with local communities along the border, some of whom may be affected, but it is believed the public will support these efforts for national security.
Maj Gen Wanchana Sawasdee, Deputy Spokesperson for the RTARF, stated that the project is in response to public demands. Regarding potential public fundraising efforts to support the border fence, he expressed gratitude and noted that the legal aspects of public involvement will be explored.