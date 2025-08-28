First phase of 10km border fence construction approved at Aranyaprathet

Gen Manas Chandee, Chief of Staff of the RTARF, along with his team, visited the area to survey the border line from markers 48 to 51, covering the terrain from Ban Pa Rai to Ban Tha Kham in Aranyaprathet, Sa Kaeo province, on Thursday.

The purpose of the survey was to plan for the creation of the permanent border fence between Thailand and Cambodia. The initial agreement between both countries, regarding the area at markers 50 and 51, is to construct a permanent 10-kilometre fence.

For other disputed areas where border demarcation remains unresolved, a temporary fence will be built. This will involve creating a road alongside the border and installing a triple-layer barbed wire fence, along with CCTV cameras in accessible locations.