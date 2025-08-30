Elite K9 Search Dogs Deployed After Deadly Flash Floods

An elite team of K9 search dogs has been deployed to Mae Chaem district, Chiang Mai, to search for missing persons following devastating flash floods and landslides.

The Human and Animal Rescue Team (HART), in collaboration with the K9 USAR rescue dog team, held a planning meeting today before beginning the mission.

The team includes four highly trained dogs—Naree, Sinuan, Lilly, and Sahara—all of whom are veterans of significant rescue operations. They previously assisted in the search for victims of a building collapse in Bangkok caused by an earthquake in March.

This mission focuses on locating individuals swept away by flash floods and trapped by landslides. The HART and K9 USAR teams are determined to overcome the difficult terrain, hoping to bring a sense of closure to the grieving families.

In a show of community support, Phra Khru Ord of Wat Chedi Luang in Chiang Mai has prepared drinking water, relief bags, and food supplies for tomorrow's rescue efforts. This aid will be used to provide meals for victims and support the ongoing relief operations.