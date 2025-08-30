Thai soldiers detain 38 Cambodian nationals attempting to enter Thailand amid hunger crisis

During a patrol in high-risk areas along the Thai-Cambodian border in Sa Kaeo province, the Burapha Task Force, alongside soldiers from the 12th Ranger Regiment, on Saturday detained 38 Cambodian nationals attempting to illegally enter Thailand.

The group was found hiding in a sugarcane field in Ban Non Khee Lek, Phansuek subdistrict, approximately 2 kilometres from the border.

Upon investigation, the group was found to consist of 20 men, 17 women, and one female child. They admitted to having travelled from their hometowns in Cambodia and crossing the border through natural routes in search of employment in Thailand. The group cited severe economic hardship in Cambodia, where insufficient income had forced them to risk their lives in hopes of securing a livelihood abroad.