Thailand rejects Cambodian allegations of chemical weapon use, updates on border situation

Thailand’s 2nd Army Area Operations Center has provided an update on the situation along the Thai-Cambodian border as of August 30, 2025, at 14:00 hrs.



General Situation

Movement of Cambodian troops has been observed in certain areas, with one drone detected near the Chong Bok area. Monitoring of opposing forces continues, with both Thai and Cambodian forces maintaining their positions. Thai troops continue to monitor and remain ready to respond if necessary.



Response to Cambodian Allegations of Chemical Weapons Use

In response to claims circulating in Cambodian online media, which included images of Cambodian soldiers wearing chemical protective masks and accusations that the Royal Thai Army had used chemical weapons, the 2nd Army Area Command has firmly rejected these allegations.

Thailand has never used, developed, or possessed chemical or toxic substances in military operations. The claims are entirely false, and are seen as deliberate distortions aimed at instilling fear among the Cambodian public. Thailand fully adheres to the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) and remains committed to humanitarian principles and international law. The 2nd Army Area Command reassures the public that Thailand operates transparently, and continues to cooperate with the international community to maintain regional peace and security. The allegations are politically motivated and have no basis in Thailand’s policies or military activities.