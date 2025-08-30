Thailand rejects Cambodian allegations of chemical weapon use, updates on border situation

Thailand’s 2nd Army Area Operations Center has provided an update on the situation along the Thai-Cambodian border as of August 30, 2025, at 14:00 hrs.
Movement of Cambodian troops has been observed in certain areas, with one drone detected near the Chong Bok area. Monitoring of opposing forces continues, with both Thai and Cambodian forces maintaining their positions. Thai troops continue to monitor and remain ready to respond if necessary.
In response to claims circulating in Cambodian online media, which included images of Cambodian soldiers wearing chemical protective masks and accusations that the Royal Thai Army had used chemical weapons, the 2nd Army Area Command has firmly rejected these allegations.
Thailand has never used, developed, or possessed chemical or toxic substances in military operations. The claims are entirely false, and are seen as deliberate distortions aimed at instilling fear among the Cambodian public. Thailand fully adheres to the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) and remains committed to humanitarian principles and international law. The 2nd Army Area Command reassures the public that Thailand operates transparently, and continues to cooperate with the international community to maintain regional peace and security. The allegations are politically motivated and have no basis in Thailand’s policies or military activities.
Support for civilian evacuees continues in collaboration with government agencies, private organisations, and local communities. There are currently seven civilian assembly centres, with three in Ubon Ratchathani Province (hosting 100 evacuees) and four in Surin Province (hosting 501 evacuees), bringing the total number of evacuees to 601. Local authorities have deployed village security units to ensure the safety of the evacuated communities.
In a display of royal compassion, His Majesty the King granted permission for Chamnarn Chuentha, Governor of Surin Province, to present royal flower vases and gift baskets to four soldiers injured in incidents along the Thai-Cambodian border in Surin Province. This gesture provided much-needed encouragement and demonstrated His Majesty’s concern for the well-being of Thai soldiers. The injured personnel are receiving care at Prasat Hospital and Surin Hospital.
Additionally, Royal Volunteer Centers in Surin and Ubon Ratchathani provinces, along with “Volunteer 904” units, have continued to visit temporary shelters, distributing relief items, food, and water to affected civilians, including the elderly, patients, and children.