Monsoon batters North and Northeast with heavy rains, thunderstorms in Bangkok

The monsoon trough is currently lying across the North and the upper Northeast, while the southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand is strengthening. At the same time, an active low-pressure cell is covering the upper Northeast.
Heavy rains are likely across the country, with isolated very heavy showers and strong winds expected in the North, the Northeast, the East and the southern (west coast) regions.
Residents in these areas have been advised to beware of flash floods and run-off, particularly along waterways near foothills and low-lying areas.
Strong winds are also forcing waves in the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand to reach 2–3 metres in height, and above 3 metres during thunderstorms. In the lower Andaman Sea, waves are expected to reach about 2 metres and exceed this level in stormy conditions.
The TMD has urged all vessels to proceed with caution and avoid thunderstorms, while small boats in the upper Andaman and upper Gulf should remain ashore. Coastal communities along the East and upper southern west coast should also be on alert for storm surges between August 31 and September 2.
In addition, the active low-pressure cell over the upper Northeast is forecast to move along the monsoon trough across the North and Northeast, covering the North by today.
Today’s weather forecast
North: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rain in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok, Phichit, and Phetchabun; minimum temperature 22-25 °C; maximum temperature 27-32 °C.
Northeast: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rain in Nong Khai, Udon Thani, Nong Bua Lamphu, Loei, Chaiyaphum, and Khon Kaen; minimum temperature 22-25 °C; maximum temperature 27-32 °C.
Central: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Nakhon Sawan and Kanchanaburi; minimum temperature 23-25 °C; maximum temperature 30-33 °C.
East: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat; minimum temperature 23-26 °C; maximum temperature 29-31 °C.
South (East Coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Chumphon and Surat Thani; minimum temperature 23-25 °C; maximum temperature 32-34 °C.
South (West Coast): Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rain in Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket, and Krabi; minimum temperature 23-24 °C; maximum temperature 28-31 °C.
Bangkok Metropolitan: Scattered thundershowers; minimum temperature 25-27 °C; maximum temperature 31-33 °C.