Monsoon batters North and Northeast with heavy rains, thunderstorms in Bangkok

The monsoon trough is currently lying across the North and the upper Northeast, while the southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand is strengthening. At the same time, an active low-pressure cell is covering the upper Northeast.

Heavy rains are likely across the country, with isolated very heavy showers and strong winds expected in the North, the Northeast, the East and the southern (west coast) regions.

Residents in these areas have been advised to beware of flash floods and run-off, particularly along waterways near foothills and low-lying areas.