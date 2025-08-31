Three injured as construction crane collapses on Rama II Road

The accident occurred at around 2am on the inbound side of Rama II Road at kilometre marker 26+500, just before Central Mahachai. The crane toppled across the main lanes, crashing down into the parallel road.
The crane operator was trapped inside the vehicle and had to be rescued by emergency crews. Meanwhile, a passing pickup truck was struck by falling steel debris. Rescue workers from the Samut Sakhon Charity Foundation rushed all three injured victims to hospital.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation. Pol Capt Suwit Munsongkiat of Muang Samut Sakhon Police will question the crane operator and eyewitnesses before determining responsibility.
The collapse also triggered a widespread power outage after the crane’s boom caught electrical lines, sparking fires. The incident blocked traffic along Rama II Road at the crash site, forcing police to divert vehicles onto Settakij Road while crews worked to clear the debris.
By 5.40am, police had reopened the parallel lanes and were working to ease the heavy congestion in the area.