Three injured as construction crane collapses on Rama II Road

The crane operator was trapped inside the vehicle and had to be rescued by emergency crews. Meanwhile, a passing pickup truck was struck by falling steel debris. Rescue workers from the Samut Sakhon Charity Foundation rushed all three injured victims to hospital.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation. Pol Capt Suwit Munsongkiat of Muang Samut Sakhon Police will question the crane operator and eyewitnesses before determining responsibility.