Series of bomb attacks hit Narathiwat, injuring two and damaging vehicles

The first incident occurred at 7.40pm when insurgents burned tyres and placed a suspicious object on Highway 4056 near the railway in Ban Aibatu, To Deng subdistrict, Su-ngai Padi district.
Ten minutes later, at 7.50pm, a bomb exploded near the scene as the vehicle of a village headman and a volunteer passed by.
Two people were injured:
Asuding Kureng, 32, headman of Moo 3, Dusongyo subdistrict, Chanae district. He suffered ringing in the ears, chest tightness, and palpitations, but remained conscious.
Fasree Maming, 28, a volunteer officer in Chanae district. He sustained similar symptoms and was also conscious.
Both were taken to Su-ngai Padi Hospital and are safe, though their vehicle was damaged.
Further explosions followed later that night in multiple districts:
Su-ngai Padi: One bomb at 7.50pm on Highway 4056, injuring two and damaging a vehicle.
Chanae: Two bombs. The first at 11.55pm near Dusongyo Mosque, Moo 1, with no casualties. The second at 12.30am at Dusongyo Market.
Bacho: One bomb at 11.55pm outside a Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC) branch on Phetkasem Road. No casualties reported.
Cho-airong: One bomb at 12.05am outside a BAAC ATM at Rose Beauty Shop, Moo 1, Chueab subdistrict.
Si Sakhon: One bomb at 12.30am at a BAAC ATM in front of the Tambon Administrative Organisation office in Tamayung, Moo 3.
In response, Lt Gen Paisal Nusang, Commander of the Fourth Army Region and Director of the Internal Security Operations Command (Region 4), ordered all units to heighten security at bases, checkpoints, and during patrols.
He instructed forces to intensify inspections of suspicious vehicles, individuals, and objects, particularly in economic zones, and to coordinate with community networks under the 2025 border security plan.
Authorities urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious items or behaviour immediately via the 1341 or 191 hotlines, available free of charge 24 hours a day.