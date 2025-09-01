Series of bomb attacks hit Narathiwat, injuring two and damaging vehicles

The first incident occurred at 7.40pm when insurgents burned tyres and placed a suspicious object on Highway 4056 near the railway in Ban Aibatu, To Deng subdistrict, Su-ngai Padi district.

Ten minutes later, at 7.50pm, a bomb exploded near the scene as the vehicle of a village headman and a volunteer passed by.

Two people were injured:

Asuding Kureng, 32, headman of Moo 3, Dusongyo subdistrict, Chanae district. He suffered ringing in the ears, chest tightness, and palpitations, but remained conscious.

Fasree Maming, 28, a volunteer officer in Chanae district. He sustained similar symptoms and was also conscious.

Both were taken to Su-ngai Padi Hospital and are safe, though their vehicle was damaged.