“Khu Mueang Geese” officially joins Chiang Mai municipal team with full benefits

The 10 beloved “Han Khu Mueang” (geese of the city’s moat) have officially passed probation after a seven-day trial period as Duckweed Control Officers, following an overwhelming public vote. Out of 13,698 participants nationwide, 90% supported the Han Ku Mueang team to continue.
On Monday, the Chiang Mai Municipality began deploying five geese to work full-time along the city moat. The municipality has provided appropriate welfare for all 10 geese to ensure they can perform their duties effectively, including:
The municipality has invited the public to visit and greet the geese at Chiang Mai Gate moat daily. Visitors are reminded of three key rules to support the geese in performing their work: do not feed, do not litter, and do not harass the geese.
Meanwhile, the remaining five geese who are resting will appear at other locations along the moat. Updates on their whereabouts will be shared via the Chiang Mai Municipality Facebook page.