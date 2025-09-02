“Khu Mueang Geese” officially joins Chiang Mai municipal team with full benefits

The 10 beloved “Han Khu Mueang” (geese of the city’s moat) have officially passed probation after a seven-day trial period as Duckweed Control Officers, following an overwhelming public vote. Out of 13,698 participants nationwide, 90% supported the Han Ku Mueang team to continue.

On Monday, the Chiang Mai Municipality began deploying five geese to work full-time along the city moat. The municipality has provided appropriate welfare for all 10 geese to ensure they can perform their duties effectively, including: