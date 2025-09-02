2nd Army chief declares end of coup era, urges unity between govt and military

He made these remarks during a special lecture on the theme of "Vision of Dharma and Border Defence Strategy" to first-year students at Thammasat University’s Tha Prachan Campus in Bangkok on Tuesday.

Boonsin shared that he felt uneasy about the current situation, but insisted he was not there to influence anyone.

“I want to see the Thai people united. We must begin working for our land and country to prevent a return to the past. We need capable individuals in leadership roles. If we don’t, history will repeat itself,” he said.

He also reaffirmed that he has no interest in politics, calling it a promise of honour, adding that he has already found a place to practice Dharma, though he isn’t sure if he will be able to do so.