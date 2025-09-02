2nd Army chief declares end of coup era, urges unity between govt and military

He made these remarks during a special lecture on the theme of "Vision of Dharma and Border Defence Strategy" to first-year students at Thammasat University’s Tha Prachan Campus in Bangkok on Tuesday.
Boonsin shared that he felt uneasy about the current situation, but insisted he was not there to influence anyone.
“I want to see the Thai people united. We must begin working for our land and country to prevent a return to the past. We need capable individuals in leadership roles. If we don’t, history will repeat itself,” he said.
He also reaffirmed that he has no interest in politics, calling it a promise of honour, adding that he has already found a place to practice Dharma, though he isn’t sure if he will be able to do so.
"I will remain neutral, observing the right course for the country. I love Thammasat because it teaches us to love the people. I appreciate this because I am with the people," he said.
He continued, "Don’t ask if there will be a coup – it’s not in my mind. I have a friend who is the Army Commander-in-Chief (Gen Pana Klaewblaudtuk), and I assure you, that era is gone."
Regarding the future of governance, Boonsin emphasised the need to select representatives with vision for every ministry. We need to work together to find these people, he noted, encouraging students to be open to diverse opinions.
Boonsin reiterated, "We already have Cambodia as an enemy. We don’t want to quarrel with fellow Thais. No matter where we are from, we are all Thai."
He stressed the importance of unity in the nation and preserving the monarchy, stating, "We must protect the nation, religion, and monarchy. The younger generation must make Thailand one, and only good people should govern the country."
On the issue of the Thai-Cambodian border conflict, he called for direct talks between the Thai and Cambodian leaders, stressing that no hidden interests should be involved.
"Everything is transparent now. The Thai people are aware of everything. We need to rely on clear, agreed maps and speak the same language," he said.
He also emphasised the importance of following religious teachings, citing the Buddhist principle of avoiding bad company and surrounding oneself with wise, virtuous individuals.
Boonsin called on the public to take an active role in maintaining peace, acknowledging that bad elements in society are often the result of good people becoming disheartened. He urged the need to cultivate good, skilled, and selfless leaders for the country.
He concluded with a strong stance on military involvement in politics: "The military’s duty is to protect the country according to the Constitution, not to meddle in politics,” he said, adding that the military must remain neutral to maintain the respect of the people.
Boonsin acknowledged that while many politicians reach out to him, he has no intention of becoming involved in politics. "I value honour and dignity above all else. Even after retiring from the military, I will continue to serve Thailand to the best of my ability,” he added.