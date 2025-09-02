Thailand Pledges 'Secure, Sustainable' Energy Transition at Global Summit

Thailand's Ministry of Energy is championing a strategic push for a secure and sustainable energy transition at a major international summit in South Korea.

Samerjai Suksumek, advisor to the Minister of Energy, represented Thailand at the 16th Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM16) and the 15th APEC Energy Ministerial Meeting, held in Busan from 25-27 August 2025.

In his address on "Power Transformation" at the CEM16, Samerjai outlined Thailand's ambitious vision. He highlighted the government's focus on investing in future energy infrastructure and strengthening energy security while sustainably developing clean energy.

This plan is backed by a commitment to accelerate more than US$76 billion in investments by 2037 under the draft National Energy Plan and Alternative Energy Development Plan.

The CEM16, co-hosted with the APEC Energy Ministerial Meeting and other major events, brought together ministers and CEOs for high-level discussions on accelerating the global clean energy transition.

The meeting’s outcomes included a declaration on promoting sustainable lifestyles and the launch of new case studies and publications on renewable energy infrastructure and battery storage.