Thai Industry Minister Charts Bold Course for Green Transformation

Thailand’s industrial sector is set for a major transformation under the leadership of Industry Minister Akanat Promphan, who revealed his vision for the future at the "Road to Net Zero 2025: Thailand Green Action" forum hosted by Thansettakij on Wednesday.

The Minister outlined a strategic path to align the country’s industries with sustainable practices, addressing the urgent need for change amidst shifting global dynamics.

With geopolitical tensions, climate change, technological disruption, and demographic shifts reshaping the global landscape, Akanat recognised these challenges as both obstacles and opportunities for Thailand.

“The certainty in an uncertain situation is uncertainty itself,” he remarked, emphasising that the nation’s resilience lies in its ability to adapt swiftly to these changes.

Meanwhile, Akanat acknowledged the limitations of Thailand’s current economic model, which has relied heavily on consumption and government spending.

With rising public and household debt constraining growth, he called for the private sector to take the lead by developing high-value, export-oriented industries.

A central element of his plan is tackling “zero-sum industries” – sectors that produce low-quality goods, lack environmental responsibility, and often contribute to the illicit economy.

The Minister vowed to intensify the crackdown on these industries, emphasising the importance of fostering legitimate, high-quality businesses. Strict enforcement of laws surrounding product quality and waste management is a priority.

