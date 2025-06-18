Thai Industry Minister Charts Bold Course for Green Transformation

Thailand’s industrial sector is set for a major transformation under the leadership of Industry Minister Akanat Promphan, who revealed his vision for the future at the "Road to Net Zero 2025: Thailand Green Action" forum hosted by Thansettakij on Wednesday.
The Minister outlined a strategic path to align the country’s industries with sustainable practices, addressing the urgent need for change amidst shifting global dynamics.
With geopolitical tensions, climate change, technological disruption, and demographic shifts reshaping the global landscape, Akanat recognised these challenges as both obstacles and opportunities for Thailand.
“The certainty in an uncertain situation is uncertainty itself,” he remarked, emphasising that the nation’s resilience lies in its ability to adapt swiftly to these changes.
Meanwhile, Akanat acknowledged the limitations of Thailand’s current economic model, which has relied heavily on consumption and government spending.
With rising public and household debt constraining growth, he called for the private sector to take the lead by developing high-value, export-oriented industries.
A central element of his plan is tackling “zero-sum industries” – sectors that produce low-quality goods, lack environmental responsibility, and often contribute to the illicit economy.
The Minister vowed to intensify the crackdown on these industries, emphasising the importance of fostering legitimate, high-quality businesses. Strict enforcement of laws surrounding product quality and waste management is a priority.
“We are not competing to produce the cheapest goods, but to produce the right goods,” Akanat stated, underscoring a shift towards ethical, sustainable production methods in response to modern consumer demands.
Pushing for a Green and Circular Economy
A key component of Thailand’s industrial overhaul is the ambitious push toward a green and circular economy. Akanat explained that achieving Net Zero is no longer optional but essential for global trade.
The Minister detailed several key initiatives:
Waste Management and Recycling: The Ministry will halt the issuance of new permits for waste sorting and recycling operations, instead focusing on ensuring existing licenses comply with stricter regulations.
A new law, the Industrial Waste Management Act, is being drafted to manage industrial waste more effectively and promote a circular economy.
Green Finance and Investment: Akanat is advocating for the creation of an "Industrial Sustainability Fund" to help businesses finance their transition to green technologies. Ongoing discussions with major banks aim to secure financial support for these initiatives.
Renewable Energy Integration: The Minister highlighted an innovative approach to reducing pollution by converting sugarcane leaves – traditionally burned and a significant source of PM2.5 – into biomass for electricity generation.
This initiative not only provides clean energy but also offers additional income for farmers, contributing to a circular economy in agriculture.
He envisions leveraging Thailand’s potential in solar energy and other renewable sources to reduce reliance on imported fuels.
Streamlining Processes and Enhancing Transparency
Recognising that bureaucracy can hamper legitimate business growth, Akanat pledged to streamline administrative processes and increase transparency within the Ministry of Industry.
He pointed out that while doing things "the right way" can take too long in Thailand, other countries like Singapore offer far more efficient business environments.
As part of his commitment to improving accountability, the Minister introduced a new application for reporting industrial grievances, making it easier for citizens and businesses to flag issues.
He cited a recent success, where a public tip-off about polluted water led to the discovery of an illegal international waste import operation.
This initiative aims to encourage public involvement in monitoring industrial practices and ensuring compliance.
In closing, Akanat expressed confidence in Thailand’s ability to overcome these challenges and seize the opportunities for transformation. He highlighted the importance of collaboration between the government, the private sector, and the media in achieving a sustainable and progressive future for the nation.