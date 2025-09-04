First Army warns of legal action against Cambodians encroaching on Thai land, urges cooperation

Surawit confirmed that the situation is under control and not unexpected. Following the governor’s order to place the warning signs, Cambodian nationals—including children, women, and the elderly—gathered to protest against the Thai soldiers. While the protests were allowed to occur, Surawit reiterated that the signs were placed in Thai territory and any encroachment or destruction of the signs, similar to the past incident involving the removal of barbed wire, would lead to legal action.

He also stressed that the Thai military does not want to press charges against Cambodian citizens but has coordinated with the Cambodian authorities to organise their citizens and prevent further encroachment or destruction of property. However, if the violations persist, legal action will be pursued to the fullest extent under Thai law.

When asked how long the warning period would last before legal action is enforced against the Cambodian encroachers at Ban Nong Chan, Surawit explained that border management discussions are ongoing at the upcoming meeting of the General Border Committee (GBC) between Thailand and Cambodia to establish clear operational guidelines.