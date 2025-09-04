Thai Army condemns Cambodian protest, warns of legal action for breaching ceasefire

The Royal Thai Army on Thursday reported that around 150 Cambodian nationals gathered to protest near Boundary Marker 46 in Ban Nong Chan, Khok Sung district, Sa Kaeo province, an area still within the disputed territorial claims. Some individuals exhibited provocative behaviour, carrying wooden weapons and appearing to act as leaders of the crowd, identified by their possession of radios. Cambodian soldiers were also observed monitoring the situation and participating in the protest.
The Royal Thai Army’s spokesperson, Major General Winthai Suvaree, confirmed that the protest was a clear provocation, violating the ceasefire agreement between Thailand and Cambodia. This follows recent discussions in the General Border Committee (GBC) and the Regional Border Committee (RBC) meetings.
Since the incident, the First Army Area, along with the Sa Kaeo Police’s crowd control unit, has been deployed to monitor the situation closely. They are prepared to take immediate action if the protesters breach Thai sovereignty or engage in unlawful activities.
Winthai further reported that at around 1:30pm, Cambodia had been recruiting people from outside the area and passing travellers to join the protest, further escalating the situation. This behaviour is considered a violation of the ceasefire agreement.
The spokesperson reiterated that Cambodia must respect the agreed-upon regulations and international conventions to which both countries are signatories. The Thai Army, by the First Army Area, remains prepared to act within its legal remit to protect national sovereignty and ensure the safety of Thai citizens along the border.