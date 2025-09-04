Thai Army condemns Cambodian protest, warns of legal action for breaching ceasefire

The Royal Thai Army on Thursday reported that around 150 Cambodian nationals gathered to protest near Boundary Marker 46 in Ban Nong Chan, Khok Sung district, Sa Kaeo province, an area still within the disputed territorial claims. Some individuals exhibited provocative behaviour, carrying wooden weapons and appearing to act as leaders of the crowd, identified by their possession of radios. Cambodian soldiers were also observed monitoring the situation and participating in the protest.

The Royal Thai Army’s spokesperson, Major General Winthai Suvaree, confirmed that the protest was a clear provocation, violating the ceasefire agreement between Thailand and Cambodia. This follows recent discussions in the General Border Committee (GBC) and the Regional Border Committee (RBC) meetings.

Since the incident, the First Army Area, along with the Sa Kaeo Police’s crowd control unit, has been deployed to monitor the situation closely. They are prepared to take immediate action if the protesters breach Thai sovereignty or engage in unlawful activities.