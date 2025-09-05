Thai Armed Forces honour 15 fallen soldiers and remember 14 innocent victims in Thai-Cambodian border clash

The Royal Thai Armed Forces (RTARF) on Friday held a solemn ceremony to honour the 15 soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect the land and sovereignty of Thailand, and to pay tribute to the 14 innocent civilians who tragically lost their lives during the Thai-Cambodian border clash between July 24-29, 2025.

The ceremony began at 08:29 AM, with a wreath-laying at the King Naresuan Monument at the RTARF Headquarters in Bangkok. General Songwit Noonpakdee, Chief of Defence Forces, presided over the event, which was attended by over 4,440 people, including Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, Commander of the 2nd Army Area, foreign military attachés, the Governor of Bangkok, as well as representatives from state agencies, private sector organisations, and the public.

Songwit expressed that the ceremony brought together over 4,000 people, highlighting the value of the small but mighty soldiers from every region of Thailand, who came together to take up arms in defence of their nation when faced with a threat. He emphasised that this was the highest form of dedication, transcending ranks and positions.

“The loss of civilian lives is something we must all be mindful of. We must strengthen our people and ensure that no one ever harms the families of the citizens again,” Songwit said.