Defence Ministry affirms adherence to international law, pledges to stand with Thai people and armed forces in protecting sovereignty

During the GBC meeting — held at ministerial level between Thailand and Cambodia — the Thai side received additional information from the Cambodian Ministry of National Defence, later included in a follow-up press release:

“From this joint meeting, Cambodia’s policy-level representatives (Ministry of National Defence) demonstrated sincerity towards the agreed ceasefire. The cited ceasefire violations were therefore unauthorised actions by Cambodian military units in the field.”

The Ministry stressed that there was nothing in General Natthaphon’s remarks that criticised the lawful duty of Thai troops to defend the kingdom, in line with internationally recognised principles of proportionate self-defence, contrary to distorted claims.

Surasant emphasised that the press conference communicated facts to both Thai and international media, reflecting Thailand’s sincerity in honouring the ceasefire. He confirmed that Thailand would continue to cooperate in good faith as a neighbour and urged Cambodia to do the same. He also reiterated two key points on which Cambodia has yet to respond:

1. Clearing landmines in all former combat areas along the border to ensure the safety of people on both sides.

2. Cooperating in suppressing transnational crime, especially online scams, which affect Thai citizens and others in the region.

Addressing claims that the briefing concealed facts or shielded senior Cambodian leaders from accusations of violating the Ottawa Convention (banning anti-personnel mines) and the Geneva Conventions (on civilian targets and humanitarian law), Rear Admiral Surasant said these were untrue. He stressed that the statement could not erase documented facts, and Thailand has consistently gathered evidence of all breaches of international principles. This evidence has been used in protests, petitions, and factual reports submitted to:

1. The United Nations Security Council (UNSC)

2. The President of the Ottawa Convention and donor countries supporting Cambodia’s demining efforts

3. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO)

In addition, Thailand has briefed ambassadors or representatives from 75 countries, one organisation (the European Union), and representatives from 16 international organisations — totalling 122 individuals — on August 4, 2025.

The Ministry reaffirmed its stance of standing alongside the Thai armed forces and all citizens to defend national sovereignty, guided by international law and global principles.