ICRC visits Cambodian prisoners of war, ready to mediate release

The Royal Thai Army reported on Friday that it had facilitated a second transparent visit by the ICRC to Cambodian prisoners of war, in line with international practices and standards.
On September 4, the Royal Thai Army, in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, assisted ICRC Bangkok in visiting 18 Cambodian prisoners of war at a detention facility within the jurisdiction of the 2nd Army Area.
The ICRC, as an international humanitarian organisation, has a direct mandate to care for prisoners of war and operates according to international standards while maintaining strict neutrality and receiving global recognition.
This second visit was conducted following standard ICRC procedures with the objective of inspecting the living conditions of the prisoners of war and serving as an intermediary to facilitate communication between the prisoners and their families through ICRC mechanisms.
During this occasion, the Royal Thai Army provided full assistance to enable ICRC personnel to meet and converse freely with the prisoners of war as requested by the ICRC.
The Royal Thai Army continues to strictly adhere to international humanitarian principles, particularly the obligations under the Geneva Conventions of 1949, to which Thailand has been a party throughout.
Furthermore, the Royal Thai Army complied with the guidelines emphasised by the ICRC by not permitting Thai representatives or media personnel to observe the meetings and conversations with the prisoners of war, thereby reflecting transparency and close cooperation between Thailand and the international humanitarian organisation.
Regarding the issue of prisoner repatriation, the ICRC delegation indicated that should Thailand and Cambodia reach a mutual agreement on prisoner release in the future, the ICRC would be pleased to serve as an intermediary and witness during the transfer process while maintaining its neutral stance, which represents a humanitarian-focused working standard without discrimination or specific support for any particular side.