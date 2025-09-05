ICRC visits Cambodian prisoners of war, ready to mediate release

The Royal Thai Army reported on Friday that it had facilitated a second transparent visit by the ICRC to Cambodian prisoners of war, in line with international practices and standards.

On September 4, the Royal Thai Army, in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, assisted ICRC Bangkok in visiting 18 Cambodian prisoners of war at a detention facility within the jurisdiction of the 2nd Army Area.

The ICRC, as an international humanitarian organisation, has a direct mandate to care for prisoners of war and operates according to international standards while maintaining strict neutrality and receiving global recognition.

This second visit was conducted following standard ICRC procedures with the objective of inspecting the living conditions of the prisoners of war and serving as an intermediary to facilitate communication between the prisoners and their families through ICRC mechanisms.