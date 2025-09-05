Meet Major General Weerayuth Raksilp, new commander of the 2nd Army Area

Major General Weerayuth Raksilp, nicknamed "Terng," is set to take over as the new commander of the 2nd Army Area, following the retirement of Lieutenant General Boonsin Padklang on September 30, 2025.

Weerayuth currently serves as Deputy Commander of the 2nd Army Area and Deputy Director of Internal Security for Area 2.

He is an alumnus of the 26th batch of the Armed Forces Academies Preparatory School and the 37th batch of the Chulachomklao Royal Military Academy. He was a classmate of Boonsin and Army Chief General Phana Klaewplodthuk.

Weerayuth is one of the top three candidates for the position of commander of the 2nd Army Area, with his seniority ranking the highest. The other two candidates are Major General Narathip Phoynok and Major General Nat Sri-In.

His recent achievements include leading the Interim Observer Team (IOT) from eight countries to inspect key sites along the Thai-Cambodian border, including Chong An Ma, Pha Mor E Daeng, Phanom Dong Rak Hospital, and Chong Chup Tamoek to assess the situation.

Earlier, he was assigned to attend the General Border Committee (GBC) meeting between Thailand and Cambodia held in Malaysia.