Meet Major General Weerayuth Raksilp, new commander of the 2nd Army Area

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 05, 2025

Major General Weerayuth Raksilp, new commander of the 2nd Army Area, succeeds Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang upon his retirement on September 30, 2025.

Major General Weerayuth Raksilp, nicknamed "Terng," is set to take over as the new commander of the 2nd Army Area, following the retirement of Lieutenant General Boonsin Padklang on September 30, 2025.

Weerayuth currently serves as Deputy Commander of the 2nd Army Area and Deputy Director of Internal Security for Area 2.

He is an alumnus of the 26th batch of the Armed Forces Academies Preparatory School and the 37th batch of the Chulachomklao Royal Military Academy. He was a classmate of Boonsin and Army Chief General Phana Klaewplodthuk.

Meet Major General Weerayuth Raksilp, new commander of the 2nd Army Area

Weerayuth is one of the top three candidates for the position of commander of the 2nd Army Area, with his seniority ranking the highest. The other two candidates are Major General Narathip Phoynok and Major General Nat Sri-In.

His recent achievements include leading the Interim Observer Team (IOT) from eight countries to inspect key sites along the Thai-Cambodian border, including Chong An Ma, Pha Mor E Daeng, Phanom Dong Rak Hospital, and Chong Chup Tamoek to assess the situation.

Earlier, he was assigned to attend the General Border Committee (GBC) meeting between Thailand and Cambodia held in Malaysia.

Meet Major General Weerayuth Raksilp, new commander of the 2nd Army Area

Background of Major General Weerayuth Raksilp:

  • Hailing from Roi Et Province.
  • A graduate of Roi Et Wittayalai School, Class 74, Armed Forces Academies Preparatory School, Class 26, and Chulachomklao Royal Military Academy, Class 37.
  • Formerly served as Commanding Officer of the 161st Infantry Battalion.
  • Formerly Commanding Officer of the 16th Infantry Regiment (Bodindecha Camp, Yasothon).
  • Formerly Commanding Officer of Special Task Force 3, overseeing the Thai-Cambodian border on the lower northeast region.
  • Formerly Commanding Officer of the 6th Infantry Division and Commander of the Suranaree Task Force, overseeing the Thai-Cambodian border.

 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy