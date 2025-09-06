MRTA explains flooding at MRT Cultural Centre station caused by construction link

The Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) on Saturday issued a statement regarding reports of flooding at the Thailand Cultural Centre station on the MRT Blue Line on the evening of September 5, 2025.
Investigations revealed that the flooding was caused by the construction of a connecting walkway between the Thailand Cultural Centre station and the AIA building, where ventilation openings had been installed on the tunnel roof at street level. During heavy rainfall exceeding 100 mm, water from Ratchadaphisek Road flowed into the construction area and then into the station via these ventilation openings near the walkway connection at entrance/exit 2, the statement said.
Authorities have since used sandbags to block the ventilation openings, preventing further water inflow, and cleaning has been completed. Services have resumed as normal, though entrances/exits 2 and 3 remain temporarily closed.
The MRTA has instructed AIA to halt construction immediately and implement preventive measures to avoid similar incidents in the future.
The authority emphasised that all MRT stations under its supervision are designed and built to standard specifications, with systems to prevent flash flooding included from the design stage. The MRTA confirmed that this incident was not due to any structural design faults. The authority apologised for any inconvenience caused.