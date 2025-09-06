MRTA explains flooding at MRT Cultural Centre station caused by construction link

The Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) on Saturday issued a statement regarding reports of flooding at the Thailand Cultural Centre station on the MRT Blue Line on the evening of September 5, 2025.

Investigations revealed that the flooding was caused by the construction of a connecting walkway between the Thailand Cultural Centre station and the AIA building, where ventilation openings had been installed on the tunnel roof at street level. During heavy rainfall exceeding 100 mm, water from Ratchadaphisek Road flowed into the construction area and then into the station via these ventilation openings near the walkway connection at entrance/exit 2, the statement said.