Most Thais oppose Thaksin’s 14th-floor hospital stay, fearing double standards in law

Professor Dr Kriengsak Chareonwongsak, Chairman of the Institute of Future Studies for Development (IFD), on Saturday announced the results of an IFD Poll on public opinion regarding former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s treatment at the 14th-floor Police General Hospital. The survey, conducted between August 27-31, sampled 1,256 Thai citizens aged 18 and above.

The majority, 78.8%, opposed Thaksin being allowed to stay at the hospital instead of serving his sentence in prison. Among their reasons, 30.88% believed he should face the same punishment as everyone else, 23.72% suspected he was not critically ill and was using illness as an excuse to avoid imprisonment, 19.84% saw it as preferential treatment benefiting the powerful, 13.80% worried it could set a precedent for future sentence evasion, and 10.74% considered the monitoring lax, allowing easy and comfortable visits. Only 10.56% expressed support.

Those in favour cited that it was a matter of medical and correctional discretion rather than Thaksin’s own decision (32.06%), that treatment remained under correctional oversight (28.24%), that critically ill prisoners should receive proper care (20.62%), and that this was a right available to all prisoners (18.32%).