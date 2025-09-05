Foreign media reports Thaksin’s sudden departure ahead of Supreme Court ruling

The case could lead to his imprisonment, and his sudden flight has sparked speculation that he may be avoiding a jail sentence.

Thaksin’s departure occurred just a day before the Thai Parliament was set to vote on the selection of a new prime minister and form a new government on Friday. It is widely anticipated that Thaksin’s political party, Pheu Thai, founded by him, may lose its power in the new government.

The 76-year-old Thaksin had been in self-imposed exile for 15 years following a military coup in 2006. His daughter, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, became Thailand’s youngest-ever prime minister last year but was ousted from office last week for breaching ethical standards.

CNN reports that, over the past 25 years, Thaksin has built one of the country’s most successful political dynasties, with candidates supported by him winning almost every election since 2001.