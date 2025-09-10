Thai TV Industry Demands Clarity on Licence Future

Thailand's digital TV industry is calling for urgent action from the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), as broadcasters face an uncertain future with their licences set to expire in 2029.

In a meeting on Wednesday, the Digital TV Association, representing 15 channels, submitted a letter to the NBTC chairman, Professor Dr Sarana Boonbaichaiyapruck.

The association is demanding a clear roadmap for the industry's future, warning that a lack of direction is paralysing a sector worth more than 100 billion baht.

The move follows three previous requests by broadcasters that have been met with no concrete action, despite the NBTC chairman reportedly promising a decision by the end of August.

"No business with this level of investment should be left without knowing its fate," said Supap Kleekajai, president of the association. "A lack of a clear roadmap makes it impossible for operators to plan their business or future investments."

The association insists that the issue is not technological change, but the NBTC’s failure to decide whether licences will be renewed, re-auctioned, or transitioned to a new format.

With the current NBTC board's term ending in 2028, the industry fears that a new board could create further policy uncertainty if a plan is not finalised soon.