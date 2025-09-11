NACC calls for review of house arrest regulations, citing risk of bias and corruption

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) on Thursday published a statement regarding its recommendations to improve the execution of detention regulations. These regulations, which govern the handling of prisoners in facilities outside of traditional prisons, were outlined in the 2023 Corrections Department guidelines and related regulations.

The NACC committee highlighted concerns about the lack of clarity regarding the use of alternative detention locations, such as house arrest. This ambiguity could lead to potential misuse of discretion, benefiting certain individuals over others. For instance, the definition of "detention facilities" has been interpreted in some cases to include private homes, raising issues of fairness and accountability.