NACC calls for review of house arrest regulations, citing risk of bias and corruption

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) on Thursday published a statement regarding its recommendations to improve the execution of detention regulations. These regulations, which govern the handling of prisoners in facilities outside of traditional prisons, were outlined in the 2023 Corrections Department guidelines and related regulations.
The NACC committee highlighted concerns about the lack of clarity regarding the use of alternative detention locations, such as house arrest. This ambiguity could lead to potential misuse of discretion, benefiting certain individuals over others. For instance, the definition of "detention facilities" has been interpreted in some cases to include private homes, raising issues of fairness and accountability.
At a meeting held on August 19, 2025, the NACC committee approved recommendations to enhance the effectiveness of detention management. These recommendations are to be put forward for consideration by the Cabinet, in line with Section 32 of the Anti-Corruption Act B.E. 2561 (2018).
Key recommendations include that the Corrections Department should establish clear criteria, procedures, and conditions for managing prisons and detention. This would reduce the likelihood of favouritism in detention decisions and ensure better public understanding of the detention system, fostering transparency. The NACC also suggested that the department implement long-term improvements, including collecting detailed data on each detainee to better manage prison administration and appropriate sentencing.
The NACC will submit these recommendations to the Cabinet for further consideration.