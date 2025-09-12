Israeli-Thai Friendship Playground foundation stone laid in Bang Yai, Nonthaburi

The Embassy of Israel in Thailand, in collaboration with the National Housing Authority, proudly hosted the laying of the foundation stone ceremony for the Israeli-Thai Friendship Inclusive Playground at Baan Ua-athon Bang Yai (Wat Pra Ngoen), Nonthaburi province.
The Baan Ua-athon Bang Yai (Wat Phra Ngern) project is under the care of the National Housing Authority and is home to approximately 7,000 residents, including about 1,500 children and young people.
The upcoming first-of-its-kind inclusive playground will be built on a 360-square-metre multi-purpose area, with the Israeli Embassy in Thailand providing the playground equipment and overseeing its installation.
Known as the “Startup Nation,” Israel has gained a global reputation for its vital contributions and leadership in the inclusion and accessibility of people with disabilities.
Play is a fundamental part of childhood enjoyment, and children with disabilities deserve equal opportunities to participate in the same leisure and recreational activities enjoyed by all children, within their community, and in an inclusive environment.
The inclusive playground is designed to ensure that all children, including those with disabilities, have equal access to safe and engaging play spaces. This initiative reflects the principle of inclusiveness, a value deeply rooted in Israeli society, promoting equality and opportunity for all members of the community.
This significant project highlights the strong commitment of the Embassy of Israel in Thailand to strengthening the friendship between our two nations, not only at the Government-to-Government level but also between Thais and Israelis.
The ceremony, held on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, was graced by the presence of Taweebhong Wichaidit, Governor of the National Housing Authority; Dr Weerasak Kowsurat, Friendly Design Ambassador; Krisana Lalai, President of the Friendly Design for All Foundation; and residents of the Baan Ua-athon Bang Yai community.
During the ceremony, the Ambassador of Israel, Orna Sagiv, stated, “This project aims to foster an inclusive and supportive environment for children and families. As the first inclusive playground in Nonthaburi, I sincerely hope that this model will be replicated in other municipalities throughout Thailand, to provide safe playground equipment for all children and enhance the quality of life for youth and community residents.”