Israeli-Thai Friendship Playground foundation stone laid in Bang Yai, Nonthaburi

The Embassy of Israel in Thailand, in collaboration with the National Housing Authority, proudly hosted the laying of the foundation stone ceremony for the Israeli-Thai Friendship Inclusive Playground at Baan Ua-athon Bang Yai (Wat Pra Ngoen), Nonthaburi province.

The Baan Ua-athon Bang Yai (Wat Phra Ngern) project is under the care of the National Housing Authority and is home to approximately 7,000 residents, including about 1,500 children and young people.

The upcoming first-of-its-kind inclusive playground will be built on a 360-square-metre multi-purpose area, with the Israeli Embassy in Thailand providing the playground equipment and overseeing its installation.

Known as the “Startup Nation,” Israel has gained a global reputation for its vital contributions and leadership in the inclusion and accessibility of people with disabilities.