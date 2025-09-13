Second Army says border reopening could boost economy but security remains priority

Lieutenant General Boonsin Padklang, Commander of the Second Army Area, on Saturday confirmed that the Thai-Cambodian border checkpoints in four northeastern provinces remain closed. The decision comes as Cambodian troops continue to maintain a heavy presence along the border.

Boonsin said any reopening will be determined by the Thai government and Ministry of Defence, which must also address local public concerns about when border access can safely resume. Each border area has its own context and situation that must be considered, he added.

Boonsin emphasised that while cross-border traders have called for the checkpoints to reopen to stimulate the economy, national security and the overall border situation remain the primary considerations. He indicated that the Defence Minister is expected to provide further clarification on the matter in due course.

On a related topic, regarding a private company planning to provide drone training to army personnel—a programme publicised via the Second Army Area’s social media page—Boonsin stated that no actions have yet been taken. While the initiative could enhance soldiers’ skills, it must be carefully reviewed, particularly concerning legal considerations, the credibility of the training company, and the source of any funding, before being presented to the Royal Thai Army for a decision, he said.

