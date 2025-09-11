Anutin govt to review opening of border crossings in Chanthaburi, Trat

The new government of Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul will review the reopening of border crossings in Chanthaburi and Trat if the majority of Thais disagree with it, a deputy leader of the ruling Bhumjaithai Party said on Thursday.

Siripong Angkasakulkiat, deputy leader of Bhumjaithai, stated that Anutin had asked him to explain to the public that the decision to reopen the border crossings with Cambodia in Chanthaburi and Trat was the responsibility of the caretaker government.

Siripong said Anutin wanted to emphasize that the new government had not yet taken office, as the new Cabinet had not been appointed by royal command, and the new ministers would need to be sworn in and deliver a policy statement to Parliament first.