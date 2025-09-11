Anutin govt to review opening of border crossings in Chanthaburi, Trat

The new government of Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul will review the reopening of border crossings in Chanthaburi and Trat if the majority of Thais disagree with it, a deputy leader of the ruling Bhumjaithai Party said on Thursday.
Siripong Angkasakulkiat, deputy leader of Bhumjaithai, stated that Anutin had asked him to explain to the public that the decision to reopen the border crossings with Cambodia in Chanthaburi and Trat was the responsibility of the caretaker government.
Siripong said Anutin wanted to emphasize that the new government had not yet taken office, as the new Cabinet had not been appointed by royal command, and the new ministers would need to be sworn in and deliver a policy statement to Parliament first.
“But he wants me to explain to the people that if most people don’t agree with reopening the border, he will be ready to review it once the new government takes office,” Siripong said.
After the meeting of the Thai-Cambodian General Border Committee concluded on Wednesday, caretaker Defence Minister Gen Nattapon Nakpanich revealed that the meeting had resolved to allow goods transport via the border crossings in Chanthaburi and Trat at the request of "third countries." However, Nattapon emphasized that if the Thai public disagrees, the agreement would be reviewed or adjusted.
Also on Wednesday, Gen Manas Jandee, the joint chief of staff, said he disagreed with the reopening of the border crossings with Cambodia, citing security concerns. He stated that Cambodia had not yet withdrawn its troops and weapons, which had been positioned along the border to threaten Thailand’s security.
After Nattapon revealed the GBC decision, several news outlets and TV stations interviewed people living along the Thai-Cambodian border and found that most disagreed with reopening the border crossings. Many suggested that the border disputes should be fully settled before the crossings are reopened.
Siripong quoted Anutin as affirming that his new government and Bhumjaithai would resolve the border disputes by prioritizing national and Thai interests, without regard for the interests of “third nations.”
“We reaffirm that to solve the Thai-Cambodian border disputes, Thailand will not stand to lose, and peace must be rebuilt through peaceful means without Thailand losing even a single square centimetre of land,” Siripong said.