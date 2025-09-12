Anutin slams misleading reports on Thai-Cambodia border reopening

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Friday criticised misleading reports regarding the reopening of the Thai-Cambodia border, emphasising that the Ministry of Defence has not made a definitive statement on the matter. He noted that priority should be given to the well-being of Thai citizens and that a great deal more negotiation is required before any action can be taken.

Speaking about the growing opposition to the reopening, Anutin said, "Please allow me to officially take office first. At present, we are unable to provide any policies, and all actions are still under the current government."

When asked about the stance of Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, 2nd Army Area chief, and Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, spokesman of the Royal Thai Army, who have opposed the border opening, Anutin stated, "As far as I know, we cannot simply open the border without further agreements. There is much more to be done, and we must wait for my government to take office before proceeding."

He concluded by stating that the public already understands the situation and that the matter would be addressed once his government assumes its duties.