New ride-hailing law to be enforced from October 2025

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 17, 2025

Ride-hailing services have become an integral part of daily life in Thailand, with the market projected to reach 45 billion baht by 2025. Yet rapid growth has raised concerns over safety and fairness.

 

To address these issues, the Electronic Transactions Development Agency (ETDA) and related agencies have issued new regulations under the Digital Platform Services (DPS) law.

The rules, which take effect in October 2025, stipulate that ride-hailing drivers must hold a public driving licence and are prohibited from using another person’s identity to operate.

The framework also clearly defines the responsibilities of platforms, drivers, and passengers, aiming to strengthen standards and public trust in the sector.

What the new ride-hailing platform rules mean

Ride-hailing platforms, once seen merely as intermediaries between drivers and passengers, will now be treated as “regulators and supervisors” under the new law. Their key responsibilities include:

  • Driver and vehicle verification:
    Only vehicles registered as public transport may be used, and drivers must hold a valid public driving licence.
     
  • Strict identity checks (KYC):
    Both riders and passengers must verify their identity with full name and national ID. Online applications must use trusted Digital ID systems such as ThaID, with verification required each time the service is accessed.
     
  • Transparent information display:
    Passengers must always see essential details before booking, including driver’s name and photo, licence number, vehicle registration, GPS location, route, and clear fare.
     
  • Support and dispute resolution:
    Platforms must provide emergency assistance and complaint channels, along with fair mechanisms to resolve disputes.
     
  • Protection of drivers’ rights:
    Drivers must retain the right to accept or decline jobs, cancel rides, or agree to changes of destination under set conditions.
     
  • Service oversight:
    Platforms must prevent impersonation or account-sharing, enforce penalties on violators, and ensure repeat offences are avoided.
     
  • Reporting to regulators:
    Regular operational reports must be submitted to the Department of Land Transport and the ETDA.

What drivers and passengers must prepare for under the new rules

Although the law does not directly target riders, stricter obligations on platforms mean drivers must adapt to keep their jobs and build passenger trust:

  • Eligibility requirements:
     
    • Use only vehicles registered as public transport.
    • Hold a valid public driving licence.
    • Complete identity verification with the platform.
       
  • Strict prohibitions:
     
    • No account-sharing or driving under another person’s name.
    • No use of unregistered vehicles or accepting jobs outside the platform.
    • Must follow traffic laws without exception.
       
  • Benefits and opportunities:
     
    • Credibility boost: stronger passenger trust leads to more bookings and higher earnings.
    • Better protection: rights to accept or decline jobs, and access to complaint or emergency channels directly through the platform.

Passengers stand to benefit most from the new regulation, enjoying a safer and more reliable ride-hailing experience.

  • Enhanced safety:
     
    • Assurance that all drivers are properly licensed and vehicles meet public transport standards.
    • Real-time GPS tracking throughout the journey.
       
  • Greater transparency and fairness:
     
    • Clear visibility of fares, routes, and estimated arrival times in advance, reducing risks of overcharging.
    • No more worries about off-platform services or mismatched drivers.
       
  • Rights protection:
     
    • Easy access to emergency assistance and complaint channels.
    • All journey data is recorded as evidence in case of disputes.

The new regulation is more than just an additional set of requirements — it lays the foundation for a balanced ride-hailing ecosystem in Thailand.

 Platforms will gain greater credibility, drivers will enjoy fairer and more secure livelihoods, and passengers will benefit from safer, more reliable services. Ultimately, this framework is expected to drive stronger and more sustainable growth in Thailand’s digital economy.

 

