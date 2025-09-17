New ride-hailing law to be enforced from October 2025

To address these issues, the Electronic Transactions Development Agency (ETDA) and related agencies have issued new regulations under the Digital Platform Services (DPS) law.
The rules, which take effect in October 2025, stipulate that ride-hailing drivers must hold a public driving licence and are prohibited from using another person’s identity to operate.
The framework also clearly defines the responsibilities of platforms, drivers, and passengers, aiming to strengthen standards and public trust in the sector.
Ride-hailing platforms, once seen merely as intermediaries between drivers and passengers, will now be treated as “regulators and supervisors” under the new law. Their key responsibilities include:
Although the law does not directly target riders, stricter obligations on platforms mean drivers must adapt to keep their jobs and build passenger trust:
Passengers stand to benefit most from the new regulation, enjoying a safer and more reliable ride-hailing experience.
The new regulation is more than just an additional set of requirements — it lays the foundation for a balanced ride-hailing ecosystem in Thailand.
Platforms will gain greater credibility, drivers will enjoy fairer and more secure livelihoods, and passengers will benefit from safer, more reliable services. Ultimately, this framework is expected to drive stronger and more sustainable growth in Thailand’s digital economy.