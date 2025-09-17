New ride-hailing law to be enforced from October 2025

To address these issues, the Electronic Transactions Development Agency (ETDA) and related agencies have issued new regulations under the Digital Platform Services (DPS) law.

The rules, which take effect in October 2025, stipulate that ride-hailing drivers must hold a public driving licence and are prohibited from using another person’s identity to operate.

The framework also clearly defines the responsibilities of platforms, drivers, and passengers, aiming to strengthen standards and public trust in the sector.