The Great Ride-Hailing Reckoning: How Nations Tackle the Taxi-App Divide

Thailand finds itself at the heart of a global phenomenon: the escalating friction between traditional taxi services and the booming ride-hailing application industry.

From the bustling streets of Bangkok to the arrival halls of Suvarnabhumi Airport, the conflict mirrors struggles faced by nations across the globe, all grappling with rapid technological shifts and evolving consumer behaviour.

The approaches to resolving this complex issue are as diverse as the countries themselves, encompassing legislative overhauls, competition regulation, and the arduous adaptation of established transport sectors.

Lessons from Abroad: A Global Kaleidoscope of Solutions

Singapore, for instance, champions a fiercely competitive market. Following the 2018 merger of Grab and Uber, the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) swiftly intervened, compelling both firms to cease any practices that could stifle competition. They also mandated advance notification for future mergers. Most recently, in 2024, the CCCS successfully blocked Grab's proposed acquisition of Trans-cab, one of Singapore's largest taxi operators, citing concerns about market concentration and potential detriment to consumers.

Malaysia, meanwhile, took a more direct legislative route, fully legalising ride-hailing platforms in 2017. This move brought with it strict requirements, including the mandatory Public Service Vehicle (PSV) licence for drivers and rigorous checks on insurance and safety. Malaysia's commitment to fair play was further underscored in 2019 when it launched a monopoly investigation into Grab, demonstrating the government's resolve to regulate competition and establish appropriate frameworks for all transport providers.

