Transport Ministry proposes 4 solutions for taxi-Grab issues at Suvarnabhumi

Following the meeting, the Transport Ministry has implemented the following measures:

The establishment of pick-up points for app-based vehicles (Grab) at Suvarnabhumi Airport is to coexist fairly alongside public taxis. The Department of Land Transport (DLT) has reviewed the relevant laws and confirmed that the placement of these pick-up points does not violate any legislation. The Airports of Thailand (AOT) has devised a solution to ensure fair access by allocating specific areas on the first floor of the passenger terminal: separate zones for public taxis and Grab vehicles. To comply with regulations, all Grab vehicles must be inspected before registering. Registered Grab cars enter the long-term parking Zone D through a barrier system to verify registration. AOT officers then check Grab vehicles arriving at the pick-up point to collect passengers. Additionally, AOT plans to implement AI camera systems linked to the DLT to detect unregistered vehicles. Any Grab car without the proper app-based service registration will be reported and fined in accordance with contractual terms. AOT is required to assign staff to the public taxi waiting areas to manage queues and provide assistance, including promoting taxi pick-up points with electronic signage throughout the airport for passengers' convenience. Currently, AOT has already deployed personnel and will ensure their continuous presence. Other passenger facilities will be enhanced accordingly. Passengers will be better informed about public taxi services. AOT will coordinate with airline staff to communicate details of taxi services available at Suvarnabhumi Airport to travellers. AOT is to implement the “SAWASDEE by AOT” app to manage public taxi services at the airport. The app will enable passengers to book taxi queues in advance. The authority is currently developing the app to improve its functionality and expects to launch it soon.

The Transport Ministry emphasises that all measures will be undertaken fairly, in accordance with laws and regulations, prioritising the public interest.

Furthermore, AOT and DLT have been tasked with discussing further amendments to laws and regulations to ensure fairness for all parties, always focusing on the best interests of passengers.