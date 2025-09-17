Chao Phraya Dam discharge raised, eight districts receive flood alerts

The department said the Chao Phraya Dam would increase its discharge to no more than 2,500 cubic metres per second, up from 2,100 cu m/s at 11am on September 17.

The higher discharge is expected to lift water levels by about 10–30 centimetres in low-lying areas outside flood barriers in parts of Chainat, Sing Buri and Ang Thong.

Affected areas include Sapphaya district in Chainat; In Buri, Mueang Sing Buri and Phrom Buri in Sing Buri; and Mueang Ang Thong, Wiset Chai Chan, Pa Mok and Chaiyo in Ang Thong, along with adjacent communities.